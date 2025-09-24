Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 122956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $382.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.74 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,556 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Carronade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 588.7% during the second quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 1,618,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,448 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 304,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

