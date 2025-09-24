Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Buys 2,970 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after purchasing an additional 663,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,273,000 after buying an additional 258,589 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,926,000 after buying an additional 1,668,799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,248,000 after buying an additional 1,232,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28. The firm has a market cap of $148.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.