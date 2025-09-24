Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI is Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

