Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 892 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,323,084,000 after acquiring an additional 875,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at about $83,454,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $268,850,000 after purchasing an additional 481,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 328,684 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $81,612,000 after purchasing an additional 302,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $320.07 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.94. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total value of $78,897,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,279.62. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 863,250 shares of company stock worth $325,293,290. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.18.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

