Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 0.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3%

EPD stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.71%.The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.