Accurate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 82.6% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,677.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.9%

ED stock opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.65.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

