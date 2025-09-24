Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 697,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $53,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,770,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,926,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,159 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,333,000 after acquiring an additional 423,892 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,942,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,991,000 after acquiring an additional 227,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,776,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,794,000 after purchasing an additional 488,610 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MRVL opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of -574.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

