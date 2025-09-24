1,044 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ Acquired by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TQQQ. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 66,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.5% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $102.61 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $105.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.