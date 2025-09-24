Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Shares Bought by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 3.4% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.65.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

