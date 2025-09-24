Mather Group LLC. Has $12.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VIG opened at $216.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $217.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.