Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Position Trimmed by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 10.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $50,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

