Maseco LLP Acquires Shares of 1,963 Walmart Inc. $WMT

Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,963 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after purchasing an additional 823,020 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $78.98 and a one year high of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 645,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,993,341.28. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 906,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,995,079.36. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $14,960,635 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

