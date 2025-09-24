Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $61.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45 and a beta of 0.74. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $297.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.63 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 821.7% during the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 69,225 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2,261.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 175.8% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,981,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,791,000 after buying an additional 1,262,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 179,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

