Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Real Estate Investors had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 106.92%.
Real Estate Investors Price Performance
Shares of Real Estate Investors stock opened at GBX 32.55 on Wednesday. Real Estate Investors has a 1 year low of GBX 27.33 and a 1 year high of GBX 34.51. The firm has a market cap of £56.91 million, a PE ratio of -2,411.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.13.
Real Estate Investors Company Profile
