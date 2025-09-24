Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Real Estate Investors had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 106.92%.

Real Estate Investors Price Performance

Shares of Real Estate Investors stock opened at GBX 32.55 on Wednesday. Real Estate Investors has a 1 year low of GBX 27.33 and a 1 year high of GBX 34.51. The firm has a market cap of £56.91 million, a PE ratio of -2,411.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.13.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.