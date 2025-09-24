CGN Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

