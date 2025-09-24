Kentucky Trust Co Lowers Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Kentucky Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for about 1.2% of Kentucky Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kentucky Trust Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,700,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $39,687,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $6,190,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,600. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,709 shares of company stock worth $22,555,809. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.3%

Iron Mountain stock opened at $104.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average is $93.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

