CGN Advisors LLC Sells 517 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

CGN Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,460.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $143.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day moving average is $128.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $145.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

