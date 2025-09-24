Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Shares Bought by Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 198,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $526,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

