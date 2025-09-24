Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.74 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 1.81%.

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Stock Performance

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust stock opened at GBX 33 on Wednesday. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 25.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 70. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.87 million, a PE ratio of -1,441.05 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.74.

About Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc focuses on investments in small to medium sized energy efficiency projects in the private and public sector in the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

