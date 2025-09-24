Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust (LON:AEET – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.74 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 1.81%.
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Stock Performance
Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust stock opened at GBX 33 on Wednesday. Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 25.25 and a 52 week high of GBX 70. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.87 million, a PE ratio of -1,441.05 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.74.
About Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Energy Efficiency Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.