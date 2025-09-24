The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Mission Group had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

The Mission Group Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of LON:TMG opened at GBX 24.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £22.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2,065.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The Mission Group has a 12-month low of GBX 17 and a 12-month high of GBX 33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 target price on shares of The Mission Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 55.

About The Mission Group

MISSION is a collective of Creative and MarTech Agencies led by entrepreneurs who encourage an independent spirit. Employing 1,000 people across 28 locations and 3 continents, the Group successfully combines its diverse expertise to produce Work That Counts TM for our Clients, whatever their ambitions.

