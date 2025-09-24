Alhambra Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,308 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,828,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 110.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 54.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

