Charter Capital Management LLC DE Takes $1.72 Million Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Charter Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 63,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Charter Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

