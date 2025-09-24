1,494 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Acquired by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of COF opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.93 and a 200-day moving average of $198.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

