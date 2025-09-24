45,829 Shares in Ambev S.A. $ABEV Purchased by Alhambra Investment Management LLC

Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ambev by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,757,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 1,170,397 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 339,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,455,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 222,768 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,987 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Stock Up 2.4%

ABEV stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

Ambev Increases Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%.The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 660.0%. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.35.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

