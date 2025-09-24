1,332 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Bought by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 140,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 395.4% during the second quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 687,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,615,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $192.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.47. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

