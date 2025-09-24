Forte Capital LLC ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays set a $164.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.97. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

