ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 9.5% – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.20 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 12.10 ($0.16). 23,646,498 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 8,583,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.05 ($0.15).
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.39. The company has a market cap of £58.22 million, a PE ratio of -1,308.99 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.
ImmuPharma Company Profile
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
