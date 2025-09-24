Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $1,553,000. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 25,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $1,357,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $270.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

