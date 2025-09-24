iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 8.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $27,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Buska Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

