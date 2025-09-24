Capital Metals (LON:CMET) Stock Price Up 9.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.31 ($0.06). Approximately 6,987,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,216% from the average daily volume of 531,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.90. The company has a market cap of £19.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2,693.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Capital Metals Company Profile

Capital Metals is a UK company listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: CMET). We are developing the Taprobane Minerals Project in Sri Lanka, approximately 220km east of Colombo, containing industrial minerals including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and garnet. The Project is one of the highest-grade mineral sands projects globally, with potential for further grade and resource expansion.

