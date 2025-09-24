Dignity Gold One Day Volume Hits $3.66 Million (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.19 or 0.00005484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dignity Gold has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $8.05 billion and $3.66 million worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @digau_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 6.20062902 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,693,285.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

