Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM Shares Acquired by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,658 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Realty Trust comprises 5.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $30,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,074,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after buying an additional 160,453 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,222,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 396,923 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 540.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.53. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

Piedmont Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.The firm had revenue of $111.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Piedmont Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

