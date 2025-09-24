Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,250 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,153,000 after acquiring an additional 195,013 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,466,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Citigroup by 78.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.61.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The company has a market capitalization of $189.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

