Boundless 1-Day Volume Reaches $245.71 Million (ZKC)

Boundless (ZKC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Boundless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00000601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boundless has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Boundless has a total market cap of $136.30 million and approximately $245.71 million worth of Boundless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112,516.56 or 0.99640362 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111,519.23 or 0.99077697 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $378.49 or 0.00335176 BTC.

Boundless launched on September 15th, 2025. Boundless’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,953,107 tokens. The official message board for Boundless is boundless.network/blog. The official website for Boundless is boundless.network. Boundless’ official Twitter account is @boundless_xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boundless (ZKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Boundless has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 200,937,056 in circulation. The last known price of Boundless is 0.67934274 USD and is up 7.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $231,388,875.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://boundless.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boundless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boundless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boundless using one of the exchanges listed above.

