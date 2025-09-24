Revisor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,198 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10,567.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,728 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

