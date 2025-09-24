Q3 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Lifted by Stifel Canada

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Stifel Canada raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2027 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

ABX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.33.

TSE:ABX opened at C$47.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$21.73 and a one year high of C$49.92. The company has a market cap of C$81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

In related news, insider Joel James Holliday sold 13,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total transaction of C$548,735.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 84,087 shares in the company, valued at C$3,395,752.59. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their position. Also, insider Grant Bill Beringer sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.13, for a total transaction of C$1,562,959.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 107,047 shares in the company, valued at C$4,402,896.63. The trade was a 26.20% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 62,990 shares of company stock worth $2,580,075 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

