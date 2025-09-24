ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Up 9.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) rose 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.20 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 12.10 ($0.16). Approximately 23,646,498 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 8,583,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.05 ($0.15).

ImmuPharma Stock Down 3.7%

The firm has a market cap of £58.22 million, a PE ratio of -1,308.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.39.

ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmuPharma

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

