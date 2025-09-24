Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Leidos by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $187.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.00. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.31.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,095.24. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

