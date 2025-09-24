Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $243.02 Million

Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Cheems (cheems.pet) token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a market cap of $243.02 million and $3.28 million worth of Cheems (cheems.pet) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cheems (cheems.pet) has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,516.56 or 0.99640362 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,519.23 or 0.99077697 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $378.49 or 0.00335176 BTC.

About Cheems (cheems.pet)

Cheems (cheems.pet) was first traded on September 27th, 2024. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s total supply is 203,672,952,644,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,672,960,023,058 tokens. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official website is cheems.pet. Cheems (cheems.pet)’s official Twitter account is @lordcheems_bsc.

Cheems (cheems.pet) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheems (cheems.pet) (CHEEMS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheems (cheems.pet) has a current supply of 203,672,952,644,644.19 with 187,495,034,775,398 in circulation. The last known price of Cheems (cheems.pet) is 0.00000117 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $3,324,867.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheems.pet/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheems (cheems.pet) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheems (cheems.pet) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheems (cheems.pet) using one of the exchanges listed above.

