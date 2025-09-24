Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baring Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the second quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.8% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 25,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 88,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.40. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.