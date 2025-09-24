Caldera (ERA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18.36 Million

Caldera (ERA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Caldera token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Caldera has a market capitalization of $105.39 million and $18.36 million worth of Caldera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Caldera has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Caldera alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112,516.56 or 0.99640362 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,519.23 or 0.99077697 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.49 or 0.00335176 BTC.

Caldera Profile

Caldera was first traded on July 16th, 2025. Caldera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,750,000 tokens. Caldera’s official message board is www.caldera.xyz/blog. Caldera’s official Twitter account is @calderaxyz. The official website for Caldera is www.caldera.xyz.

Caldera Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Caldera (ERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Caldera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 148,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Caldera is 0.59571035 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $19,580,638.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.caldera.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caldera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caldera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caldera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caldera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caldera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.