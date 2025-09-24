Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Up 42.3% – Should You Buy?

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) shares were up 42.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 1,258,870 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 828% from the average daily volume of 135,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Wealth Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.
