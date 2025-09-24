CGN Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,498.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,407,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 15.5%

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $116.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

