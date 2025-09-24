Alhambra Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,785 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

