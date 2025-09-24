Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF $FLHY

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 129,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 761,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after buying an additional 94,719 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 685,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 141,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 31,491 shares during the period.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of FLHY opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $24.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00.

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

