Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Acquired by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Sysco were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sysco by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,714 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in Sysco by 29,610.4% during the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,332 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $85,341,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Sysco by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,725,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,941,000 after acquiring an additional 995,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 1,940.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,016,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,290,000 after acquiring an additional 966,826 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $83.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

