SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Increases Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4,410.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $85.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

