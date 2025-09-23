MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 616 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 11,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 46,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 36,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $23,436,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This represents a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

