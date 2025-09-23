SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Boosts Stake in Vistra Corp. $VST

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 57,551 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.73.

Vistra Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:VST opened at $217.88 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.57 and a 200-day moving average of $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. This trade represents a 16.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,847 shares of company stock valued at $39,921,480. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

