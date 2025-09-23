SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Purchases 302 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 194.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,641,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $5,425,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.85.

NRG Energy Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $171.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $175.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.88.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

